US Bancorp DE Sells 203 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.73. 1,332,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,634 shares of company stock worth $14,515,238 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

