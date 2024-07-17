US Bancorp DE Sells 1,774 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $18,356,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Waste Connections by 167.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 45,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Waste Connections stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.32. 853,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.12 and a 200 day moving average of $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $182.42.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

