US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.03. 1,252,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

