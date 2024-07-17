US Bancorp DE Has $5.89 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.38. 392,428 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.56 and its 200 day moving average is $182.11. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

