US Bancorp DE Has $15.13 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortive were worth $15,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,973. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

