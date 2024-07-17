US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after buying an additional 46,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,280,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

NYSE:RACE traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.22. 96,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

