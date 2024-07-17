US Bancorp DE Buys 8,197 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $115.81. 49,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,999. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.98. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $117.27.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

