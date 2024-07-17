US Bancorp DE Buys 777 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,156. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $76.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

