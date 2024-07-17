US Bancorp DE Buys 1,298 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. 2,456,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915,519. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

