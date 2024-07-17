US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,309. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

