US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $45,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,707 shares of company stock worth $80,245,461 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,078,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

