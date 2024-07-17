US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

State Street Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE STT traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,019,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,854. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

