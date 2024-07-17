US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $185,292,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $44,837,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2,707.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 190,525 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.49. 161,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $231.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

