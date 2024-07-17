Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.79

Shares of Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 13127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Urbanfund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urbanfund had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of C$2.18 million during the quarter.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

