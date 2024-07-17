Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Short Interest Up 20.1% in June

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 7,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Ur-Energy

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $101,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URG. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of URG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,484. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

