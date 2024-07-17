Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $971.11 million, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $675,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $181,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

