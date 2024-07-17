United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $35.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $743.01. The stock had a trading volume of 638,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,762. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $658.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.35. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $743.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

