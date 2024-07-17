Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 500,000 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,507,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,954,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.