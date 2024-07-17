U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

