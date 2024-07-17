Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,053,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

