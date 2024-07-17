Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Trinity Industries worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. 436,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,341. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

