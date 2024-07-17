Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,344 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 1.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 5.2% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 16.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 1,129,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,901,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

