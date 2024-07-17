TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $151.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $6,475,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,679.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $1,600,707.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,349.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $6,475,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,679.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,042 shares of company stock valued at $28,835,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

