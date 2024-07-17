The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $282,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.67.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TRV traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,237. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.47.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

