The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SJM stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.10. The company had a trading volume of 357,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $153.94. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.