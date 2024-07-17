The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.23

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.23 and last traded at $104.90, with a volume of 219761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

