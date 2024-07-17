The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 6,663,800 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 995,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.9 %

Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.