Tesla’s (TSLA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.58.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $256.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.