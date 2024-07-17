TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0222

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 40% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $123.69 million and approximately $74.45 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00043652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,733,882 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,744,724 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

