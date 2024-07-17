Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Increased to $5.90 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.58 to $5.90 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

ERIC stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile



Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

