TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,430,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $159.67. 2,015,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,914. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average is $144.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

