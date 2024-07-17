Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) PT Raised to $210.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $168.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $186.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $965.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

