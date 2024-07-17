Tadao Tsubata Sells 282,000 Shares of Dome Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:DME) Stock

Dome Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:DME – Get Free Report) insider Tadao Tsubata sold 282,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13), for a total value of A$52,170.00 ($35,250.00).

Tadao Tsubata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Tadao Tsubata purchased 266,000 shares of Dome Gold Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$93,100.00 ($62,905.41).

On Tuesday, May 14th, Tadao Tsubata 2,159,683 shares of Dome Gold Mines stock.

Dome Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Dome Gold Mines Company Profile

Dome Gold Mines Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral projects in Fiji. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as mineral sands. The company holds 100% interests in three special prospecting licenses (SPLs), including the SPL 1495 Sigatoka Iron and Industrial Sand project covering an area of approximately 2,522.69 hectares, which is located in the south coast of Viti Levu; the SPL 1451 Ono Island project includes an area of 3,028 hectares that is located in Ono Island; and the SPL 1452 Nadrau project covering an area of approximately 33,213 hectares, which is located in the main island of Viti Levu.

