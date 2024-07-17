Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 2.0 %
SDPI opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.06.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
