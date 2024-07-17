Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $325.00. The stock had previously closed at $909.96, but opened at $940.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $957.70, with a volume of 662,208 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $999.92.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $95,211,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $77,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $850.91 and its 200 day moving average is $797.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.