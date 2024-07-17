Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Hits $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $26,184.48 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.04 or 0.05299139 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00042955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

