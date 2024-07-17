STP 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.93 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $87.58 million and $4.93 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,270.08 or 0.99793152 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000951 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00072008 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04525772 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $4,307,739.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

