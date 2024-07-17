StockNews.com Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK opened at $149.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day moving average of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $112.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Westlake by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

