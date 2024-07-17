StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431,200.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

