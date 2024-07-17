StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of UTSI opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.15.
UTStarcom Company Profile
