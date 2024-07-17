StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
