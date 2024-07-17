StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.