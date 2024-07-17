StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.60. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

