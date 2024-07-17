StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.60. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
