Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Match Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 19,875 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical volume of 14,255 call options.
MTCH traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,372. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
