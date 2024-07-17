Stifel Nicolaus Increases Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $270.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ONTO stock opened at $238.27 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.57.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

