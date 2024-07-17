Steem (STEEM) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Steem has a market capitalization of $92.10 million and $5.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,779.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.10 or 0.00599131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00112381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00036170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00245669 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00070834 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,679,943 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

