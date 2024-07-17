Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of STLD traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,477. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average of $129.41.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

