State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $103.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.39.

State Street Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE STT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,664. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53. State Street has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,692,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

