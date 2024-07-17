Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Sprott alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sprott

Sprott Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SII traded down C$1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$61.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,027. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$38.43 and a 12 month high of C$64.26.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.01 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.7231713 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.