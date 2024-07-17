Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Sprott Stock Down 1.8 %
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.01 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.7231713 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
