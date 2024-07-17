SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.69

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.69 and last traded at $108.68, with a volume of 12706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $819.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

