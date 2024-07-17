Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,841,700 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 2,554,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 330.4 days.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DALXF remained flat at $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

